Packers' Mike Daniels: Questionable to return with hamstring injury
Daniels left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels entered Sunday already dealing with a hip injury that limited his participation in practice Sunday, but he's now bothered by an entirely different issue. If Daniels is unable to return to the field in Atlanta, the Packers will need to rely on Quinton Dial for additional snaps on the defensive line.
