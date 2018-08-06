Daniels (leg) did not participate in Monday's practice due to a lingering quadriceps injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Daniels was able to return from the quad injury for a single practice last week, but has not returned to the field since. Though the details of Daniels' injury remain undisclosed, word out of camp is that the starting D-lineman's injury is considered minor. Despite this, Daniels has missed a significant amount of training camp and his injury warrants continued monitoring. If the 29-year-old is able to return to health, he'll jump right back into his starting role.