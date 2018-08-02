Packers' Mike Daniels: Returns to practice
Daniels (leg) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Daniels injured his quadriceps on Monday and took a few days to recover. He'll figure to jump back into his roll as a starter along the Packers' defensive line.
More News
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Injury not considered serious•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Injures leg Monday•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Ties career high in tackles•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Notches half sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Matches season-high seven tackles•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Seeing plenty of snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...