Daniels (hip) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, so this news isn't much of a surprise. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was a critical piece of Green Bay's win against Seattle in Week 1, recording seven tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Expect rookie third-round pick Montravius Adams to slot in for his first career NFL snaps.