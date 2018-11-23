Daniels (foot) may not be able to retake the field in 2018, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels sustained the foot injury during last week's loss to the Seahawks and had his left foot in a cast this week, although he didn't suffer a fracture or undergo surgery. Daniels said "Obviously I want to come back as soon as possible, but that's not realistic. I couldn't stand up, that's when I knew it was pretty serious." Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday the 29-year-old will miss multiple weeks, but that timetable now seems like it could be lengthened significantly. Montravius Adams should see a heavily increased snap count at defensive end in his stead.