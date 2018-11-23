Packers' Mike Daniels: Season in jeopardy
Daniels (foot) may not be able to retake the field in 2018, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels sustained the foot injury during last week's loss to the Seahawks and had his left foot in a cast this week, although he didn't suffer a fracture or undergo surgery. Daniels said "Obviously I want to come back as soon as possible, but that's not realistic. I couldn't stand up, that's when I knew it was pretty serious." Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday the 29-year-old will miss multiple weeks, but that timetable now seems like it could be lengthened significantly. Montravius Adams should see a heavily increased snap count at defensive end in his stead.
More News
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Set to miss time with foot injury•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Good to go Week 10•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12