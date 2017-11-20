Packers' Mike Daniels: Seeing plenty of snaps
Daniels had two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Daniels' production was minimal a week after recording five tackles as well as his second sack of the season. He did, however, play 51 snaps Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, putting him over the 50-snap number for the fifth time in six games.
