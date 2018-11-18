Daniels is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the foot injury he suffered in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels visited with renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson earlier this weekend to get an assessment of his injury, but the Packers aren't expected to offer a more definitive timeline for the defensive end's return until the team reconvenes for practice in Week 12. Based on Anderson's findings, however, Daniels is poised to at least miss the Nov. 25 game in Minnesota, likely putting Montravius Adams and Tyler Lancaster in line for more snaps along the defensive line. Daniels' production has been down this season compared to years past, with the 29-year-old managing just 18 stops and two sacks across 10 appearances.