Packers' Mike Daniels: Takes part in practice
Daniels (quadriceps) returned to practice Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
The Packers are suddenly getting healthy, with Daniels and Muhammad Wilkerson (groin) both taking part in drills Sunday. Daniels himself missed the better of the last two weeks due to a quadriceps injury, which may have been precautionary due to the team's noted wariness to press any player with a soft-tissue injury. Nevertheless, he'll again anchor what is probably Green Bay's strength on the defensive side of the ball in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...