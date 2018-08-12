Daniels (quadriceps) returned to practice Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

The Packers are suddenly getting healthy, with Daniels and Muhammad Wilkerson (groin) both taking part in drills Sunday. Daniels himself missed the better of the last two weeks due to a quadriceps injury, which may have been precautionary due to the team's noted wariness to press any player with a soft-tissue injury. Nevertheless, he'll again anchor what is probably Green Bay's strength on the defensive side of the ball in 2018.

