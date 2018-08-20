Daniels (quadriceps) is participating in team reps during Monday's practice, The Athletic's Michael Cohen reports.

Daniels has been either sidelined or limited to individual drills since suffering a quadriceps injury in late July, but he's now inching back to full activity given his participation in team reps Monday. Friday's tilt against the Raiders presents what will likely be Daniels' last chance for preseason action, but the Packers won't rush the timeline of their starting defensive end if he's not ready.

