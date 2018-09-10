Daniels recorded three tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's tilt against Chicago.

Daniels and the Packers' defense struggled early on in Sunday's matchup with the Bears but stymied the Chicago offense in the second half. He's recorded between 4.0 and 6.5 sacks every season since 2013 and is on pace for a quality campaign once again in 2018.

