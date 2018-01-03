Daniels recorded 49 tackles (34 solo) and five sacks over 14 games during the 2017 season.

Daniels tallied at least four sacks for the fifth consecutive year, and his 49 tackles tied a career high. He has been a key cog in the middle of the Packers' defense and will remain one in 2018.

