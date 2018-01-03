Packers' Mike Daniels: Ties career high in tackles
Daniels recorded 49 tackles (34 solo) and five sacks over 14 games during the 2017 season.
Daniels tallied at least four sacks for the fifth consecutive year, and his 49 tackles tied a career high. He has been a key cog in the middle of the Packers' defense and will remain one in 2018.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...