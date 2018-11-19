Packers' Mike Daniels: Will miss multiple weeks
Coach Mike McCarthy said that Daniels (foot) will be out multiple weeks due to a foot injury, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Daniels will miss multiple games due to a foot injury sustained during Thursday's loss to the Seahawks. A timetable for the 29-year-old's return remains undisclosed, but he'll certainly remain sidelined for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings. As long as Daniels is unable to suit up, Montravius Adams will receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
