Daniels (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

It was reported Sunday morning that Daniels was expected to play against Atlanta, so his status doesn't come as a surprise. Daniels is coming off a huge performance in Week 1 against the Seahawks, recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and he should be a full go for Sunday's showdown with the Falcons.