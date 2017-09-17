Packers' Mike Daniels: Will play Sunday vs. Falcons
Daniels (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
It was reported Sunday morning that Daniels was expected to play against Atlanta, so his status doesn't come as a surprise. Daniels is coming off a huge performance in Week 1 against the Seahawks, recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and he should be a full go for Sunday's showdown with the Falcons.
