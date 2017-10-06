Daniels (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Daniels was limited in practice this week, but indicated he will play and said, "I'm ready to roll," according to Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. The return of the 28-year-old would provide a big boost to the Packers' defensive front as they try to slow down Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys running game.