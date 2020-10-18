Adams (toe) will suit up in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Adams was questionable entering the game with the toe problem, so the fact that he's ready for game action is evidence of his clean bill of health. Look for Adams to handle his usual rotational role across the defensive line for Sunday's game.
