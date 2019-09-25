Play

Adams (shoulder) was ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams will miss his second straight game. In Week 3, the Packers bumped Tyler Lancaster to defensive end, and Lancaster was solid with seven tackles. They'll likely deploy a similar setup Thursday. Adams will have extra rest leading up to Week 5's game versus the Cowboys.

