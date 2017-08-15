Packers' Montravius Adams: Ditches walking boot
Adams (foot) was seen without a walking boot at Tuesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Just more than two weeks removed from foot surgery, Adams was able to join his teammates on the field, albeit as a spectator without pads. Due to the nature of the procedure -- he had a screw inserted in his foot -- he's expected to miss the entirety of his first NFL preseason. Once healthy, though, the 2017 third-round pick will provide depth to the Packers defensive front.
