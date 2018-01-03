Adams totaled two tackles (one solo) over seven games during his rookie season of 2017.

The Packers were certainly hoping for more from Adams after selecting him in the third round, but an offseason foot injury slowed his progress and deemed him essentially a non-factor in his first year as a pro. As long as he is healthy, Adams will get a chance to play a bigger role in his sophomore campaign.

