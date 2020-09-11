Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful ahead of the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams was a limited participant Friday, the third consecutive day he was held back by a toe injury he first suffered in the midst of training camp. He is set to serve in a reserve role along the defensive line whenever he is able take the field for game action. Last season, he managed 11 tackles and three passes defended in 14 games.
