Packers' Montravius Adams: Finishes with minor role
Adams had 11 tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed in 14 games this season.
The 24-year-old began the season working in a rotational role on the defensive line and averaged over 19 snaps per game through Week 10, but he saw his playing time reduced after the bye week and recorded only two tackles the rest of the season. The Packers don't have a dearth of talent on the defensive line behind Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry, but Adams has yet to illustrate he's deserving of a more significant role.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Absent from injury report•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Questionable for Dallas•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Returns to practice field•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not practicing Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.