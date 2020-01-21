Adams had 11 tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed in 14 games this season.

The 24-year-old began the season working in a rotational role on the defensive line and averaged over 19 snaps per game through Week 10, but he saw his playing time reduced after the bye week and recorded only two tackles the rest of the season. The Packers don't have a dearth of talent on the defensive line behind Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry, but Adams has yet to illustrate he's deserving of a more significant role.