Packers' Montravius Adams: Has foot injury
Adams missed the Packers' first padded practice due to a foot injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
There is no indication that the injury for Adams, the team's third-round draft pick, is anything serious. The team is likely allowing him to heal in order ensure his full health as training camp progresses. The Auburn product may not start for the Packers, but he figures to see meaningful snaps once the season gets going.
