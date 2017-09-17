Packers' Montravius Adams: Inactive Sunday
Adams (foot) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Adams was considered questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week. His absence likely won't have much of an impact on the team's defensive game plan.
