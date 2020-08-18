Adams had his practice session cut short Tuesday due to a sprained toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adams' injury doesn't appear severe, as Rapoport notes, but it'll be worth monitoring how much practice the depth defensive end is required to miss. He managed 11 tackles and three defended passes across 14 appearances last season.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Finishes with minor role•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Absent from injury report•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Questionable for Dallas•