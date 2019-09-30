Packers' Montravius Adams: Not practicing Monday
Adams (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The first injury report won't be officially released until Wednesday, and Adams will need to get on the practice field in some capacity in order to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The Packers have struggled against the run over the last three weeks, allowing at least 149 rushing yards in each game, so having Adams back would help the team contain Ezekiel Elliott.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Can't play TNF•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doubtful Week 3•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Plays in every game in 2018•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Picks up first career sack•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doesn't make much noise in rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...