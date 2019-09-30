Adams (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The first injury report won't be officially released until Wednesday, and Adams will need to get on the practice field in some capacity in order to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The Packers have struggled against the run over the last three weeks, allowing at least 149 rushing yards in each game, so having Adams back would help the team contain Ezekiel Elliott.

