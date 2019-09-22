Adams (shoulder) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's showdown against Denver.

Adams didn't log any practice time leading up to the game and was listed as doubtful, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the Auburn product will be sidelined, expect Kingsley Keke and Fadol Brown to fill in at defensive end for Week 3.

