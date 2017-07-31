Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Adams (foot) will be sidelined for "multiple weeks," Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's a troubling setback for the rookie third-round pick, who looks bound to miss out on meaningful reps in training camp, and quite likely, some preseason contests. If Adams' injury ends up sidelining him for most of August, the Packers could end up placing him on the regular season Physically Unable to Perform list as he works his way back into playing shape. That would keep him unavailable for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.