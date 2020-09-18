Adams (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Adams was limited in practice for a second straight week, but instead of being listed as doubtful like he was before Week 1, the third-year pro has upgraded to questionable. If he can shake off the injury in time, Adams is slated to start at DT in place of Kenny Clark (groin).
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Limited practice status•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Managing sprained toe•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Finishes with minor role•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Absent from injury report•