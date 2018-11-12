Packers' Montravius Adams: Picks up first career sack
Adams recorded his first career sack in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Adams played more than five snaps just once in the Packers' first seven games, but he has started to see more time on the field of late, averaging 12.5 snaps over the team's last two contests.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doesn't make much noise in rookie season•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Full speed ahead•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Out for Week 1•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Practicing on limited basis•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...