Packers' Montravius Adams: Plays in every game in 2018
Adams appeared in 16 games for the Packers in 2018 and finished with 20 tackles (11 solo) and 1.5 sacks.
Adams made far more of an impact than he did in his rookie season, when he tallied just two tackles over seven games. Despite the improvement, the 2017 third-rounder is likely looking at a reserve role again in 2019.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Picks up first career sack•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doesn't make much noise in rookie season•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Full speed ahead•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Out for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...