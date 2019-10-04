Packers' Montravius Adams: Questionable for Dallas
Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was a limited participant at practice this week after sitting out the past two weeks. The Packers have struggled against the run this season and could use Adams' presence when going up against Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Returns to practice field•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not practicing Monday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Can't play TNF•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doubtful Week 3•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Plays in every game in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...