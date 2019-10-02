Play

Adams (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

This is Adams' first appearance in practice in over two weeks. If Adams can shake off the injury before Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, he could have a large role on defense. Over the last three weeks, the Packers have failed to keep any opponent under 149 rushing yards, so Adams' run-stopping skills would come in handy on the quest to slow down Ezekiel Elliott.

