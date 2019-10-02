Packers' Montravius Adams: Returns to practice field
Adams (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
This is Adams' first appearance in practice in over two weeks. If Adams can shake off the injury before Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, he could have a large role on defense. Over the last three weeks, the Packers have failed to keep any opponent under 149 rushing yards, so Adams' run-stopping skills would come in handy on the quest to slow down Ezekiel Elliott.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not practicing Monday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Can't play TNF•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Doubtful Week 3•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Plays in every game in 2018•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Picks up first career sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Slow starts from some stud wide receivers have left the position feeling a little shaky. Check...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...
-
Injuries: Barkley, Hill making progress
Injury news came in bunches Wednesday. Chris Towers runs down what it all means for Fantasy...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...