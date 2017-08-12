Packers' Montravius Adams: Seen in walking boot
Adams (foot) was seen in just a walking boot Friday, Ryan Rood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Adams was last seen in a cast following the Packers' Family Night on Saturday, so the downgrade to a boot can be seen as notable progress. Adams originally seemed like a virtual lock to kick the year off on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but there me be hope to avoid it yet.
