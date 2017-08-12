Play

Adams (foot) was seen in just a walking boot Friday, Ryan Rood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams was last seen in a cast following the Packers' Family Night on Saturday, so the downgrade to a boot can be seen as notable progress. Adams originally seemed like a virtual lock to kick the year off on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but there me be hope to avoid it yet.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories