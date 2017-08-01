Adams is expected to miss about six weeks after having a screw inserted into his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie's injury looks like it will keep him sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason, making it a virtual certainty that he'll open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, if not injured reserve. With Adams out of the mix, Ricky Jean-Francois and Christian Ringo seem poised to battle it out for the top backup job at nose tackle behind Kenny Clark.

