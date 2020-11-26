Adams (toe) has been ruled out for the season after landing on IR on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The toe injury first sprung up in training camp and hindered Adams all season. He missed the Week 1 contest against Minnesota and this past Sunday's matchup against the Colts, which ultimately led to his placement on injured reserve. Though Adams is technically eligible to return after three games, coach Matt LaFleur stated Thursday that the fourth-year pro won't return to the field this season.