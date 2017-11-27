Packers' Morgan Burnett: Active vs. Steelers
Burnett (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Burnett was tagged as questionable heading into Sunday's contest, but given that he was a full participant in practice this week, there was never much doubt surrounding the defensive back's status. Burnett and the Packers' secondary have their hands full Sunday night against the explosive Pittsburgh offense.
