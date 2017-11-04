Packers' Morgan Burnett: Avoids injury designation

Burnett (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burnett finished the week with back-to-back full practices after being a limited participant Thursday, and appears fully recovered after his two-game absence. The 28-year-old is one of the leaders on the Packers' defense and should return to an every-down role.

