Packers' Morgan Burnett: Cannot match 2016 production

Burnett made 68 tackles (48 solo) and forced a fumble over 12 games during the 2017 season.

Burnett put up quality numbers for fantasy players in 2016. but he failed to register anything in the sack or interception departments and saw his tackle total take a big drop while battling injuries. A free agent in the offseason, it remains to be seen if Burnett will return to the Packers, or head elsewhere after eight seasons in Green Bay.