Packers' Morgan Burnett: Exits with hamstring injury
Burnett (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
The severity of Burnett's injury isn't clear. Look for rookie Josh Jones to take over as the primary strong safety in his absence.
