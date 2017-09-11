Play

Packers' Morgan Burnett: Four tackles in Week 1

Burnett tallied four tackles (three solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Burnett's tackle total does not jump off the page, but he was on the field for every defensive snap, according Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and frequently played close to the line of scrimmage. Both those patterns should continue, giving Burnett plenty of opportunities to make stops in the weeks ahead.

