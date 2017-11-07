Packers' Morgan Burnett: Injures groin Monday
Burnett is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Lions with a groin injury.
Burnett sustained the injury in the third quarter and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. The veteran safety missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury but was fully healthy following the Packers' bye week. Rookie Josh Jones and HaHa Clinton-Dix will see the bulk of the snaps at safety in his absence.
