Packers' Morgan Burnett: Injures groin Monday

Burnett is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Lions with a groin injury.

Burnett sustained the injury in the third quarter and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. The veteran safety missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury but was fully healthy following the Packers' bye week. Rookie Josh Jones and HaHa Clinton-Dix will see the bulk of the snaps at safety in his absence.

