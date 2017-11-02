Packers' Morgan Burnett: Limited Thursday
Burnett (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited role Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Burnett has been sidelined the previous two weeks while nursing a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old's return to practice Thursday, albeit on a limited basis, is certainly cause for optimism regarding his status for Monday night's showdown against the Lions. However, he will still need to be monitored throughout the week.
More News
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will sit Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will not play Week 6•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes season-best nine stops•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles in losing effort•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...