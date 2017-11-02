Packers' Morgan Burnett: Limited Thursday

Burnett (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited role Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Burnett has been sidelined the previous two weeks while nursing a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old's return to practice Thursday, albeit on a limited basis, is certainly cause for optimism regarding his status for Monday night's showdown against the Lions. However, he will still need to be monitored throughout the week.

