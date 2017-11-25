Packers' Morgan Burnett: Listed as questionable Sunday

Burnett (groin) has drawn a questionable designation for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Burnett was a full participant at practice all week, so it is unclear if he suffered some sort of setback Sunday or if the Packers are just being cautious. Rookie Josh Jones would likely fill in at strong safety should Burnett ultimately be unable to go.

