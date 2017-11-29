Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes nine tackles in return
Burnett recorded a season-high nine solo tackles and a forced fumble Sunday against the Steelers.
Although Burnett missed the previous two games with a groin injury, he was able to play all 74 defensive snaps without missing a beat. The eighth-year Packer will look to continue his success against the Buccaneers in Week 13.
