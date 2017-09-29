Play

Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes season-best nine stops

Burnett made nine tackles (six solo) in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Burnett totaled just 14 stops through the Packers' first three games, but he had his most active game to date in Week 4. He continues to see a lot of action close to the line of scrimmage with the Packers frequently running defensive formations with extra defensive backs.

