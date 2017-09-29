Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes season-best nine stops
Burnett made nine tackles (six solo) in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Burnett totaled just 14 stops through the Packers' first three games, but he had his most active game to date in Week 4. He continues to see a lot of action close to the line of scrimmage with the Packers frequently running defensive formations with extra defensive backs.
More News
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles in losing effort•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Four tackles in Week 1•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Records 93 tackles in 2016•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Expected to be active Sunday•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...