Packers' Morgan Burnett: No timeline for return

Burnett (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears and there is no timeline for his return, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Burnett returned to action Monday after missing the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, but he will miss at least one more game with his latest setback, and possibly more. With Burnett out, Josh Jones figures to continue playing regularly like he did in Week 9, and more snaps could go to fellow safety Marwin Evans and/or linebacker Jake Ryan, as Burnett has frequently lined up close to the line of scrimmage this season.