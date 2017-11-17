Packers' Morgan Burnett: Out again Sunday

Burnett (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Burnett will be sidelined for a second straight game due to the groin issue he sustained in the Week 9 loss to the Lions, and the Packers haven't issued a timeline for his return. Josh Jones is expected to hold down a starting role at safety until Burnett is ready to play again.

