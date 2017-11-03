Packers' Morgan Burnett: Practicing in full
Burnett (hamstring) is practicing in full Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
After logging a full and uninhibited practice, Burnett appears on track to return from a two-game absence Monday against the Lions. His availability will significantly dampen Josh Jones' IDP appeal.
