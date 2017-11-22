Packers' Morgan Burnett: Practicing without limitations
Burnett (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Burnett seems on track to return after missing two games with a groin injury. His return would be great news for the Packers with an upcoming matchup against Antonio Brown and the Steelers on tap Sunday night.
