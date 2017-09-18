Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles in losing effort
Burnett had five tackles during Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Burnett has now strung together two solid performances and seems to have moved on from the quadriceps injury that was bothering him at the end of last season.
