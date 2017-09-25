Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles Sunday
Burnett recorded five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Burnett played in all 61 defensive snaps for the Packers on Sunday and has remained a consistent player in the team's secondary with his second straight five-tackle performance. He's now up to 14 total tackles on the season.
